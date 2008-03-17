Celebrate Rawkblog Birthday + Pledge Week with Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin



Photo by David Greenwald

The Rawking Refuses To Stop! had its three-year blogiversary a couple weeks back, and though the party's been delayed, we'll be celebrating in style all week with sweet jamz, interviews, lists and stuff too cool to talk about until later on in this very post. So, sweet jamz: Rawkblog pals Someone Still Love You Boris Yeltsin were kind enough to help us get things started with an exclusive, never-before-heard track:

Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin - "Rainy Day French Elevator": mp3

It's also that time again, loyal readers: Pledge Week. As you've no doubt noticed from the mostly empty Blogads button in the sidebar, we don't run a lot of ads here on The Rawking Refuses To Stop! Not for lackof trying, of course, but that means us poor journalists (especially now that we're all out of school) don't have a lot of money left for hosting bills. It's that all-important hosting which lets us bring you MP3s directly, without resorting to YouSendIt or Rapidshare uploads and lets us keep a growing number of concert recordings and rare bootlegs (including our definitive collection of Elliott Smith's complete live covers and unreleased material) permanently available for your downloading pleasure.

So, we're asking for you to help us raise $120 this week to pay for this year's hosting bill. That means if 24 of you donate five bucks, we'll meet our goal. We certainly won't complain if we top that number -- any additional proceeds will go towards the cost of a long-awaited new camera for Dave Rawkblog so that future concert photos can be taken with modern technology and at resolutions greater than 3 megapixels.

But that's not all: We're not beggars here at Rawkblog and if you guys help us achieve our goals, we'll be willing to do something for you. If we earn $120 or more this week, the biggest donor will get to choose one song for Dave Rawkblog to cover and release into the blogosphere via MP3 or YouTube -- your choice! The only limitation is that it has to be a song we've posted over the last three years, up to and including Justin Timberlake's "SexyBack." I hope that's an offer you can't refuse.

Donating is easy. Just click the PayPal link below. Thanks in advance pals, and as always, thanks for reading.