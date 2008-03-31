Cuban Linx: The Return of Miles from Beulah, Wolf Parade, Etc

It's Hard to Find a Friend interviewed one of my favorite musicians ever, Miles Kurosky of the now-defunct Beulah. Sounds like he's finishing up his first solo album which means it could come out this year! Cross yr fingers, folks.

Wolf Parade's new album, Kissing the Beehive, is out June 17. Pitchfork felt a need to call the album title "terrible" in their news headline. Fair and unbiased reporting!

Stereogum's tribute/cover album of Bjork's Post is now available. Peep the unreal No Age jam.