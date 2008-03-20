Live: Black Moth Super Rainbow @ Knitting Factory, Los Angeles, 3.18.08



All photos by David Greenwald

Black Moth Super Rainbow would’ve freaked out Syd Barrett, maaaan: pysch-rock you can dance and take drugs to! Not that the crowd seemed to be doing much of either, but that’s L.A. for ya. The band rocketed through their headlining set at the Knitting Factory, fueled by propulsive drumming. I can't seem to track down the drummer's name online, but he played with the same crisp forcefulness of contemporaries like Broken Social Scene’s Charles Spearin or Radiohead’s Phil Selway; he was more than captivating enough for the band’s hypnotic waves of synthesizer to work their magic without dipping into monotony.

The band played in front of a video screen which ran through non-sequitorial ‘70s clips. The best part was a vintage porn orgasm-face montage as the band throbbed and fuzzed. Put that in your pipe and smoke it.

Black Moth Super Rainbow - "Forever Heavy": mp3

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