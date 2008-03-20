Live: Cadence Weapon @ The Echo, 3.19.08



All photos by David Greenwald

Roland Pemberton III is a profoundly engrossing performer, an exemplary rapper, and a straight-up great dude. "Whatever, tell it to your blog," he advised us after the show. So here we are. More photos after the jump; hear him covering Weezer's "Pink Triangle" here.

Cadence Weapon - "In Search of the Youth Crew": mp3

Previously: Rawkblog.tv - Cadence Weapon covers Weezer's "Pink Triangle"

***

I bring my camera to shows. Click below for more Concert Photos.