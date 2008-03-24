Live: The Honeydrips @ The Henry Fonda Theater, 3.21.08



All photos by David Greenwald

Imagine a guy doing this for half an hour -- eyes closed, immobile and singing along with a chamber pop backing track. It was pretty hard to take the Honeydrips seriously (or avoid talking over "them") and I don't know why any "performer" would put themselves in this position, but do yourselves a favor and just show up in time for Jens Lekman when the tour comes through town. To be fair, the music was good, but if you're just going to stand there with your hands in your pockets, at least do a little funky dancing like Baby Dayliner. More photos after the jump.



"I just have so many feelings!"

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