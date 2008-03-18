Los Angeles Concert Calendar: March
Photo by David Greenwald
Some strong stuff this week - I'll definitely be at Aloha tonight, the Cadence Weapon gig (which I suppose is a Born Ruffians gig, but whatever) and the Phosphorescent gig (which I suppose is...you get the picture). Oh, and don't miss Jens on Friday! The Vampire Weekend show is sold out but tickets are going for quite a bit on eBay if you really must see them.
Tuesday 3/18 - Black Moth Super Rainbow @ The Knitting Factory
Tuesday 3/18 - The Velvet Teen with Aloha @ The Knitting Factory
Wednesday 3/19 - Nada Surf @ Henry Fonda Theater
Wednesday 3/19 - The Vines @ The Troubadour
Wednesday 3/19 - Born Ruffians with Cadence Weapon @ The Echo
Wednesday 3/19 - Headlights with Evangelicals @ The Silverlake Lounge
Thursday 3/20 - Vampire Weekend @ The El Rey
Thursday, 3/20 - Bon Iver with Phosphorescent @ The Echo
Friday, 3/21 - Jens Lekman @ The Henry Fonda Theater
Friday 3/21 - The Parson Red Heads @ The Echo
Friday 3/21 - Gary Louris (ex-Jayhawks) with Vetiver @ The El Rey
Saturday 3/22 - School of Language (Field Music) @ Spaceland
Monday 3/24 - Bell X1 @ The Troubadour
Tuesday 3/25 - Bob Mould @ The El Rey
Tuesday 3/25 - Jose Gonzalez with Mia Doi Todd @ The Wiltern
Wednesday 3/26 - Tokyo Police Club with Eagle Seagull @ The Troubadour
Thursday 3/27 - Tokyo Police Club with Eagle Seagull @ The Troubadour
Monday 3/31 - Justice and Diplo @ The Mayan Theatre
Vampire Weekend - "A-Punk": mp3
Jens Lekman - "The Opposite of Hallelujah": mp3
Justice - "Never Be Alone": mp3
Phosphorescent - "A Picture of Our Torn Up Praise": mp3
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