Los Angeles Concert Calendar: March



Photo by David Greenwald

Some strong stuff this week - I'll definitely be at Aloha tonight, the Cadence Weapon gig (which I suppose is a Born Ruffians gig, but whatever) and the Phosphorescent gig (which I suppose is...you get the picture). Oh, and don't miss Jens on Friday! The Vampire Weekend show is sold out but tickets are going for quite a bit on eBay if you really must see them.

Tuesday 3/18 - Black Moth Super Rainbow @ The Knitting Factory

Tuesday 3/18 - The Velvet Teen with Aloha @ The Knitting Factory

Wednesday 3/19 - Nada Surf @ Henry Fonda Theater

Wednesday 3/19 - The Vines @ The Troubadour

Wednesday 3/19 - Born Ruffians with Cadence Weapon @ The Echo

Wednesday 3/19 - Headlights with Evangelicals @ The Silverlake Lounge

Thursday 3/20 - Vampire Weekend @ The El Rey

Thursday, 3/20 - Bon Iver with Phosphorescent @ The Echo

Friday, 3/21 - Jens Lekman @ The Henry Fonda Theater

Friday 3/21 - The Parson Red Heads @ The Echo

Friday 3/21 - Gary Louris (ex-Jayhawks) with Vetiver @ The El Rey

Saturday 3/22 - School of Language (Field Music) @ Spaceland

Monday 3/24 - Bell X1 @ The Troubadour

Tuesday 3/25 - Bob Mould @ The El Rey

Tuesday 3/25 - Jose Gonzalez with Mia Doi Todd @ The Wiltern

Wednesday 3/26 - Tokyo Police Club with Eagle Seagull @ The Troubadour

Thursday 3/27 - Tokyo Police Club with Eagle Seagull @ The Troubadour

Monday 3/31 - Justice and Diplo @ The Mayan Theatre

Vampire Weekend - "A-Punk": mp3

Jens Lekman - "The Opposite of Hallelujah": mp3

Justice - "Never Be Alone": mp3

Phosphorescent - "A Picture of Our Torn Up Praise": mp3

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