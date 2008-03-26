New Music: Paper Airplanes - "Debutantes"

Paper Airplanes are one of my favorite bands of the last few years, but they've unfortunately flown well under the radar. Maybe a new album can help raise their profile: If it's any indication, "Debutantes" -- one of two new rough mixes on the band's MySpace -- means Scandal, Scandal, Scandal, Down In the Cornfield will be more of the jittery slacker-rock + Elephant 6 psychedelia that made 2005's Boyhood such an accomplished debut.

Update: The MP3 is now available. Sorry for the delay.

Paper Airplanes - "Debutantes": mp3

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