New Music: The Notwist - "Good Lies"
It's been six years since the Notwist's last outing, but the time off seems to have done the band good. "Good Lies," from forthcoming May Domino Records release The Devil, You + Me, is as good as any of Neon Golden's considerable highlights. That's probably because it's more of the same -- slick, soundtrack-ready guitar 'n electro Radiohead-lite -- but I'm not one to look a gift horse in the influences.
The Notwist - "Good Lies": mp3
(For the record, I bought Neon Golden in 2002 on the strength of a Pitchfork 9.2 and promptly regretted it, but at least that was back when a 9.2 still meant something. Ah, the glory days...)
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