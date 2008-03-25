News: Ryan Adams box set "mostly fantasy"

It's been nine months since Ryan Adams put out a new album -- an eternity in RA-Years. I checked in with his publicist this morning regarding the delayed release of the long-awaited box set, a collection that could include such fan-loved rarities as the Suicide Handbook and 48 Hours sessions in addition to newer material like the tracks the alt-country songwriter recorded for the Elizabethtown soundtrack. Unfortunately, the status of the set, which was initially announced for a fall 2007 release, is "mostly fantasy, I'm afraid." Hopefully it'll come together, but I guess the guy's video joke-jams will have to suffice for now.

Update: He'll have a new track, "A Song in the News" (touche!) on the Esopus10 compilation in May.