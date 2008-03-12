Obligatory Once-Per-Season "American Idol" Post

I haven't watched this season of American Idol (and won't be, even if everybody else going to SXSW means I'll be blogging all by my lonesome here on the Internet this week), but I wanted to take a look at the much-hyped front-runner, David Archuleta. I'm impressed: At 17, Archuleta has the poise of a singer twice his age and one of those big, soaring pop voices you can totally imagine singing "My Heart Will Go On" as the credits roll in Titanic II: Icebergs Assemble. Of course, it's the same kind of voice I can't imagine people actually enjoying in real life, which is why I'm listening to the new Destroyer right now.