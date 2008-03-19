Old Music: Fela Kuti - "Zombie"

With Vampire Weekend coming to town tomorrow (raise your hand if you're the poor sap who paid $306 for tickets), now's as good an excuse as any to post some Afrobeat (not to be confused with Afropop). You may know Fela Kuti's drummer, Tony Allen, from his participation in The Good, The Bad & The Queen; Brian Eno thinks he's "perhaps the greatest drummer who has ever lived." Who are we to argue?

Fela Kuti & Afrika '70 - "Zombie": mp3

(Buy 1977's Zombie on Amazon)

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It's Day 3 of Donation Week, folks, and we're chugging along towards our goal of $120, but if you haven't contributed a few bucks yet, please, now's the time. Thanks!