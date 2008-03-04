On Tour: Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin



Photo by Aaron Scott

Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin's upcoming sophomore album Pershing (out 4/8 on Polyvinyl) has only improved since I gave it a laudatory review a few weeks back. I've been rocking it almost daily, and songs such as "You Could Write a Book," "Modern Mystery" and "HEERS" continue to reveal more sweet new layers than a Tootsie Roll pop. Can't wait to see how they hold up on May 13 when the band plays the Echo.

Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin - "Think I Wanna Die": mp3

Full dates after the jump. [Continue reading...]

03-09 Springfield, MO - Borders

03-12 Austin, TX - Beso Cantina (SXSW party)

03-13 Austin, TX - Hole in the Wall (SXSW party)

03-14 Austin, TX - Volume (SXSW party)

03-14 Austin, TX - Habana Calle 6 (SXSW showcase)

04-12 Columbia, MO - The Blue Note *

04-15 Indianapolis, IN - Locals Only *

04-16 Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle *

04-18 Toronto, Ontario - El Mocambo *

04-19 Montreal, Quebec - TBA *

04-20 Allston, MA - Great Scott *

04-21 Brooklyn, NY - Union Hall *

04-22 New York, NY - Mercury Lounge *

04-23 Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's *

04-24 Washington, DC - Black Cat Backstage *

04-26 Charleston, SC - The Map Room *

04-27 Atlanta, GA - The Earl *

04-29 Memphis, TN - Hi-Tone Cafe *

05-05 Norman, OK - The Opolis #

05-06 Denton, TX - Hailey's #

05-07 Austin, TX - The Mohawk #

05-09 Phoenix, AZ - Modified #

05-10 Tucson, AZ - Club Congress #

05-12 San Diego, CA - TBA #

05-13 Los Angeles, CA - The Echo #

05-14 San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop #

05-16 Portland, OR - Towne Lounge #

05-17 Seattle, WA - The Vera Project #

05-18 Vancouver, British Columbia - TBA #

05-20 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

05-21 Denver, CO - Hi-Dive

05-22 Omaha, NE - TBA

05-23 Iowa City, IA - TBA

05-24 Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry * with Via Audio

# with Port O'Brien

***

Click below for more Tour Dates.