On Tour: Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin
Photo by Aaron Scott
Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin's upcoming sophomore album Pershing (out 4/8 on Polyvinyl) has only improved since I gave it a laudatory review a few weeks back. I've been rocking it almost daily, and songs such as "You Could Write a Book," "Modern Mystery" and "HEERS" continue to reveal more sweet new layers than a Tootsie Roll pop. Can't wait to see how they hold up on May 13 when the band plays the Echo.
Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin - "Think I Wanna Die": mp3
Full dates after the jump. [Continue reading...]
03-09 Springfield, MO - Borders
03-12 Austin, TX - Beso Cantina (SXSW party)
03-13 Austin, TX - Hole in the Wall (SXSW party)
03-14 Austin, TX - Volume (SXSW party)
03-14 Austin, TX - Habana Calle 6 (SXSW showcase)
04-12 Columbia, MO - The Blue Note *
04-15 Indianapolis, IN - Locals Only *
04-16 Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle *
04-18 Toronto, Ontario - El Mocambo *
04-19 Montreal, Quebec - TBA *
04-20 Allston, MA - Great Scott *
04-21 Brooklyn, NY - Union Hall *
04-22 New York, NY - Mercury Lounge *
04-23 Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's *
04-24 Washington, DC - Black Cat Backstage *
04-26 Charleston, SC - The Map Room *
04-27 Atlanta, GA - The Earl *
04-29 Memphis, TN - Hi-Tone Cafe *
05-05 Norman, OK - The Opolis #
05-06 Denton, TX - Hailey's #
05-07 Austin, TX - The Mohawk #
05-09 Phoenix, AZ - Modified #
05-10 Tucson, AZ - Club Congress #
05-12 San Diego, CA - TBA #
05-13 Los Angeles, CA - The Echo #
05-14 San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop #
05-16 Portland, OR - Towne Lounge #
05-17 Seattle, WA - The Vera Project #
05-18 Vancouver, British Columbia - TBA #
05-20 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
05-21 Denver, CO - Hi-Dive
05-22 Omaha, NE - TBA
05-23 Iowa City, IA - TBA
05-24 Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry
* with Via Audio
# with Port O'Brien
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