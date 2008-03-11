The Best Venue in L.A. is Closing

LAist is reporting that Largo, home of Jon Brion's Friday night residency and the stellar performances of so many great bands of the years, is closing. Or rather, moving - to the larger Coronet Theatre, about a mile away on La Cienega. Can't say I'm too happy about losing the venue as the most intimate in town (or its location across the street from Canter's), but at least I have reservations for the Nelly McKay show this week. The move is reportedly happening in May, with the new venue to open in June. Here's the new location:



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