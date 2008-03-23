The (Pledge) Week In Rawk, 3.23.08

Happy Easter, folks.

We celebrated our third birthday (we're a blogler!) with an exclusive Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin track and our second annual pledge week. We're currently at $103, just short of our goal of $120, so if a few of you have been holding out, today's the last day I'll be asking for donations. Thanks so much to those who donated and we'll be making a special announcement later in the week...

We Rob Gordon Shuffled with Fleet Foxes and Destroyer.

We recommended the best March concerts in L.A.

We reviewed The Other Boleyn Girl.

We remembered the now-defunct Gerard Vs. Bear.

We saw Cadence Weapon, Phosphorescent (pictured), Black Moth Super Rainbow, Aloha and White Hinterland.

Self-promotion: I wrote about Aloha for LAist and interviewed Pitchfork's Ryan Schreiber for the L.A. Times.