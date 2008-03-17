Today in L.A.: St. Patty's Day Sprinkles Cupcakes

I'm sure most of you know by now that Sprinkles in Beverly Hills puts out seasonal cupcake flavors. Halloween had an orange ghost adorned atop a cake bread filled with apple chunks (it was very delicious). Valentine's Day had marshmallow-filled cupcakes.

For St. Patrick's Day, Sprinkles rolled out a Belgian dark chocolate cupcake sporting a heavy coat of Bailey's Irish cream cheese frosting. If this cupcake is anything like the prior seasonal treats, then it will be astoundingly good. Go get one before you head to the pub tonight/this afternoon/right now -- the last day to get this treat is today!