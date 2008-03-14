Top Five Quotes Posted On the Wall of the Facebook Event "4/20/2008"

1. "Hella better than Christmas!"

2. "smoke weeeeeeeeed"

3. "OHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH... Sick! barely a month away... i'm gonna smoke some danky ill nasty bubble kush blunts, then some sour diesel chron a tron.... dank nugsssssssss!!!! woooo can't wait"

4. "nigga i invented that shit! its practically my damn birthday! I DONT GIV E AFUCK!" - Kyle Krebs, San Antonio, TX

5. "get baked all day everyday

thats the motto i live by till the day i die

no one can stop me from smoking my wonderful tree besides me!"

-Emily Bullard, Marblehead High School

There are, obviously, hella more quotes on the very public event page.

Nick Drake - "Been Smoking Too Long": mp3

Can - "I'm So Green": mp3



