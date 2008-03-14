Top Five Quotes Posted On the Wall of the Facebook Event "4/20/2008"
1. "Hella better than Christmas!"
2. "smoke weeeeeeeeed"
3. "OHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH... Sick! barely a month away... i'm gonna smoke some danky ill nasty bubble kush blunts, then some sour diesel chron a tron.... dank nugsssssssss!!!! woooo can't wait"
4. "nigga i invented that shit! its practically my damn birthday! I DONT GIV E AFUCK!" - Kyle Krebs, San Antonio, TX
5. "get baked all day everyday
thats the motto i live by till the day i die
no one can stop me from smoking my wonderful tree besides me!"
-Emily Bullard, Marblehead High School
There are, obviously, hella more quotes on the very public event page.
Nick Drake - "Been Smoking Too Long": mp3
Can - "I'm So Green": mp3