Tour Dates: The Parson Red Heads
One of L.A.'s best bands is doing a little West Coast swing in support of Owl & Timber, a new EP they're self-releasing on May 20. I still haven't seen 'em myself so I'll definitely be at one of the two local gigs. Maybe both.
The Parson Red Heads - "Crowds": mp3
April 07 @ The Echo w/The Weather Underground, Radars to the Sky – Los Angeles, CA
April 24 @ The Prospector w/Everest – Long Beach, CA
May 08 @ Amnesia w/J. Tillman, The Monahans – San Francisco, CA
May 09 @ Spaceland “EP release show” w/J. Tillman, The Monahans – Los Angeles, CA
May 24 @ Detroit Bar w/Willoughby, TBA – Costa Mesa, CA
June 19 @ The Rickshaw Stop w/West Indian Girl – San Francisco, CA
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