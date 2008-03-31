Tour Dates: The Parson Red Heads

One of L.A.'s best bands is doing a little West Coast swing in support of Owl & Timber, a new EP they're self-releasing on May 20. I still haven't seen 'em myself so I'll definitely be at one of the two local gigs. Maybe both.

The Parson Red Heads - "Crowds": mp3

April 07 @ The Echo w/The Weather Underground, Radars to the Sky – Los Angeles, CA

April 24 @ The Prospector w/Everest – Long Beach, CA

May 08 @ Amnesia w/J. Tillman, The Monahans – San Francisco, CA

May 09 @ Spaceland “EP release show” w/J. Tillman, The Monahans – Los Angeles, CA

May 24 @ Detroit Bar w/Willoughby, TBA – Costa Mesa, CA

June 19 @ The Rickshaw Stop w/West Indian Girl – San Francisco, CA

***

Click below for more Tour Dates.