Why I'm Not at SXSW

"Crackle, the Sony Picture’s online video entertainment network, has an exclusive online distribution deal with the South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival, to give millions of music fans on-demand access to the best bands like Martha Wainwright, Hanson, Paddy Casey, Dizzee Rascal and Ryan Cabrera who will take the stage at SXSW."

Italics theirs, bolding mine. Guess we're not missing much, huh? JK LOL! Go check out Stereogum, Chromewaves and Passion of the Weiss for all your South-by needs.