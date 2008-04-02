Calling All Songwriters: ComProsers Contest

Need some inspiration and want to win $667? Head over to the ComProsers contest, where the goal is to submit a song based on a short story, Is Another Man's Freedom Fighter, by Jacob Silverman. Jacob happens to be a friend of mine and a fine young writer, so I'm happy to point people toward his work. Entries are due May 1, so get to writing/recording... somebody should forward this to Sufjan, dude would totally win.

Also: The Echo gig I mentioned yesterday is actually happening tonight, so if you were at the Black Keys, you didn't miss it.