It's no secret I'm a fan of Someone Still Love You Boris Yeltsin's Pershing -- as far as I'm concerned, it's the pop record of the year and a current top 5 pick in my running year-end list. But stodgy critics who have apparently never enjoyed the Shins or Rogue Wave don't feel the same way: Pitchfork dropped a 6.2 on it today, and the normally generous Allmusic gave it a paltry 2.5 stars recently.

Ratings aside, the reviews have some interesting similarities: Both only invest serious analysis in two songs, "Dead Right" and "Oceanographer," which, yes, have shitty lyrics. God forbid. And both mention that the songs aren't memorable or just aren't catchy enough. Even if that was true, it's a cheap criticism for a layered, nuanced album that represents a big musical step forward from their debut, Broom. Pitchfork scribe Ian Cohen even nods to this: "[SSLYBY are] a far more accomplished and confident band, something to be expected from two years of having to prove themselves outside of their homebase [sic]."

Nowhere in the next two paragraphs are these accomplishments mentioned: The band's incorporation of horns and effects pedals, or the pristine studio sound and harmonic guitar and vocal arrangements that improve on Broom's four-track garage pop. And dismissing the "indie-hipster version of the nameless college-guy jam band," as Allmusic's Marisa Brown (clearly not an indie-hipster, whatever that means) does, ignores the album's surprising emo/punk influences -- in many ways, Pershing is a sequel to Jimmy Eat World's Clarity, if one also informed by Oh, Inverted World. [Continue reading...]