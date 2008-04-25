Hour-By-Hour Guide To Coachella 2008



Daft Punk at Coachella 2006 / Photo by David Greenwald

If I were going (which I'm not), these are the bands I'd see and the order I'd see 'em in. If you print it out and take it with you, you can totally imagine I'm right next to you offering pithy criticisms. P.S. if you're in town tonight, fellas, I'll see you at No Age.

Friday, April 25:

Rogue Wave, 1:30-2:15 p.m. (Coachella Stage)

Midnight Juggernauts, 2-2:50 p.m. (Sahara Tent)

Les Savy Fav, 3:10-4 p.m. (Outdoor Theatre)

Jens Lekman, 4:35-5:25 p.m. (Mojave Tent)

Cut Copy, 5:15-6:05 p.m. (Gobi Tent)

Vampire Weekend, 5:40-6:30 p.m. (Outdoor Theatre)

BREAK FOR DINNER

The National, 6:55-7:45 p.m. (Outdoor Theatre)

Santogold, 7:45-8:35 p.m. (Gobi Tent)

The Swell Season, 8:25-9:15 p.m. (Outdoor Theatre)

The Verve, 9-10 p.m. (Coachella Stage)

See Saturday and Sunday after the jump.

Saturday, April 26

The Bird and the Bee, 12:30-1:10 p.m. (Mojave Tent)

Uffie featuring DJ Mehdi, 1:30-2:20 p.m. (Sahara Tent)

Man Man, 2:30-3:15 p.m. (Mojave Tent)

DeVotchKa, 3:35-4:25 p.m. (Outdoor Theatre)

Cold War Kids, 4-4:50 p.m. (Coachella Stage)

Stephen Malkmus & the Jicks, 4:50-5:40 p.m. (Outdoor Theatre)

St. Vincent, 5:20-6:10 p.m. (Gobi Tent)

BREAK FOR DINNER

Islands, 7:10-8 p.m. (Mojave Tent)

Animal Collective, 8:25-9:15 p.m. (Mojave Tent)

Portishead, 9:15-10:15 p.m. (Coachella Stage)

Prince, 10:45 p.m. (Coachella Stage) Sunday, April 27

The Cool Kids, 2-2:40 p.m. (Coachella Stage)

Shout Out Louds, 3-3:50 p.m. (Coachella Stage)

Stars, 4:15-5:05 p.m. (Coachella Stage)

Autolux, 5-5:50 p.m. (Outdoor Theatre)

Metric, 6:15-7:05 p.m. (Outdoor Theatre)

Sean Penn, 6:45-7 p.m. (Coachella Stage)

My Morning Jacket, 7-8 p.m. (Coachella Stage)

BREAK FOR DINNER

Roger Waters, 8:30-11 p.m. (Coachella Stage) but peace out early and go see:

Simian Mobile Disco, 9-9:50 p.m. (Sahara Tent) OR Murs, 9-9:50 p.m. (Mojave Tent)

Justice, 11 p.m. (Sahara Tent) ...This actually looks like a pretty fucking awesome festival.

Previously: Live: Coachella 2006 - Day 1, Day 2