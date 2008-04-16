Live: Division Day @ KCRW's Morning Becomes Eclectic, Santa Monica, 4.16.08



All photos by David Greenwald

Had the pleasure of seeing one of my favorite L.A. bands, Division Day, quietly rock KCRW this morning. The band was great, as always, and it was nice to see them in a mellower morning mode - it fit their neo-New Wave well. You can stream and watch the session here, download MP3s of the set here, and there are more pictures, as usual, after the jump.



Division Day - "Tigers": mp3

Division Day - "Every Shining Time You Arrive" (Sunny Day Real Estate cover): mp3

Previously: Division Day at the Echoplex, at UCLA

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