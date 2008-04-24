Live: Stars of the Lid @ The Echoplex, 4.14.08



All photos by David Greenwald

I like ambient heavyweights Stars of the Lid as much as the next guy (read: they're great to fall asleep to), but I went to this show more out of curiosity than anything else. I ended up sitting on a couch at the back of the Echoplex letting the string trio's chordal waves wash over me with all the surprising, inexorable pull of a rip tide. I was swept away. More photos after the jump. [Continue reading...]

Stars of the Lid - "Apreludes (in C# Major)": mp3

Related: The Ambient Series | Concert Photos Archive

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