Los Angeles Concert Calendar: April



Colin Meloy at UCLA / photo by David Greenwald

This month's highlights: Colin Meloy of the Decemberists (pictured) brings yet another solo tour to L.A. at the end of the month and retro-pop duo She & Him plays a few rare dates. (Hear them on two radio recordings here and here.) The Hotel Cafe tour looks promising, and I won't be at those arena hip-hop shows but I'm sure they'll raise the already lofty roofs. Oh, and there's a little music festival called Coachella... As always, find a more complete list of dates at Oh My Rockness or Rawkblog pals/(full disclosure) sometimes-employers Songkick.

Tuesday 4/1

Black Keys @ The Wiltern

Friday 4/4

The Watson Twins with Castledoor @ The Natural History Museum

Saturday, 4/5

Le Loup, with the Ruby Suns and Princeton @ The Echo

Thursday 4/10

Mia Doi Todd @ The Echo

Friday 4/11

Nick Lowe with Robyn Hitchcock @ The El Rey

Enon @ Spaceland

Xiu Xiu with Thao @ The Echo

Saturday 4/12

Hotel Cafe Tour with Ingrid Michaelson @ The Henry Fonda

Eddie Vedder @ The Wiltern

Sunday 4/13

Eddie Vedder @ The Wiltern

Monday 4/14

Stars of the Lid @ The Echoplex

Wednesday 4/16

Eels @ The El Rey

Jay-Z with Mary J. Blige @ The Hollywood Bowl

Monday 4/21

Kanye West with Lupe Fiasco, N.E.R.D.@ The Nokia Theater

Thursday 4/24

Caribou with Fuck Buttons @ The El Rey

Throw Me the Statue @ The Silverlake Lounge

Everest with the Parson Redheads @ The Prospector

Friday 4/25-Sunday 4/27

Coachella

Monday 4/28

Colin Meloy (The Decemberists) @ The Henry Fonda

Hot Chip @ The Mayan Theater

Tuesday 4/29

The Breeders @ The El Rey

She & Him @ The Vista Theater

Colin Meloy - "We Both Go Down Together (live)": mp3

She & Him - "Why Do You Let Me Stay Here": mp3

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