Los Angeles Concert Calendar: April


Colin Meloy at UCLA / photo by David Greenwald

This month's highlights: Colin Meloy of the Decemberists (pictured) brings yet another solo tour to L.A. at the end of the month and retro-pop duo She & Him plays a few rare dates. (Hear them on two radio recordings here and here.) The Hotel Cafe tour looks promising, and I won't be at those arena hip-hop shows but I'm sure they'll raise the already lofty roofs. Oh, and there's a little music festival called Coachella... As always, find a more complete list of dates at Oh My Rockness or Rawkblog pals/(full disclosure) sometimes-employers Songkick.

Tuesday 4/1

  • Black Keys @ The Wiltern

    • Friday 4/4
    The Watson Twins with Castledoor @ The Natural History Museum
    Saturday, 4/5

  • Le Loup, with the Ruby Suns and Princeton @ The Echo

    • Thursday 4/10

  • Mia Doi Todd @ The Echo

    • Friday 4/11

  • Nick Lowe with Robyn Hitchcock @ The El Rey
  • Enon @ Spaceland
  • Xiu Xiu with Thao @ The Echo

    • Saturday 4/12

  • Hotel Cafe Tour with Ingrid Michaelson @ The Henry Fonda
  • Eddie Vedder @ The Wiltern

    • Sunday 4/13

  • Eddie Vedder @ The Wiltern

    • Monday 4/14

  • Stars of the Lid @ The Echoplex

    • Wednesday 4/16

  • Eels @ The El Rey
  • Jay-Z with Mary J. Blige @ The Hollywood Bowl

    • Monday 4/21

  • Kanye West with Lupe Fiasco, N.E.R.D.@ The Nokia Theater

    • Thursday 4/24

  • Caribou with Fuck Buttons @ The El Rey
  • Throw Me the Statue @ The Silverlake Lounge
  • Everest with the Parson Redheads @ The Prospector

    • Friday 4/25-Sunday 4/27

  • Coachella

    • Monday 4/28

  • Colin Meloy (The Decemberists) @ The Henry Fonda
  • Hot Chip @ The Mayan Theater

    • Tuesday 4/29

  • The Breeders @ The El Rey
  • She & Him @ The Vista Theater

    • Colin Meloy - "We Both Go Down Together (live)": mp3
    She & Him - "Why Do You Let Me Stay Here": mp3

    ***

    Click below for more Tour Dates.