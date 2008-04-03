Los Angeles Concert Calendar: April
Colin Meloy at UCLA / photo by David Greenwald
This month's highlights: Colin Meloy of the Decemberists (pictured) brings yet another solo tour to L.A. at the end of the month and retro-pop duo She & Him plays a few rare dates. (Hear them on two radio recordings here and here.) The Hotel Cafe tour looks promising, and I won't be at those arena hip-hop shows but I'm sure they'll raise the already lofty roofs. Oh, and there's a little music festival called Coachella... As always, find a more complete list of dates at Oh My Rockness or Rawkblog pals/(full disclosure) sometimes-employers Songkick.
Tuesday 4/1
Friday 4/4
The Watson Twins with Castledoor @ The Natural History Museum
Saturday, 4/5
Thursday 4/10
Friday 4/11
Saturday 4/12
Sunday 4/13
Monday 4/14
Wednesday 4/16
Monday 4/21
Thursday 4/24
Friday 4/25-Sunday 4/27
Monday 4/28
Tuesday 4/29
Colin Meloy - "We Both Go Down Together (live)": mp3
She & Him - "Why Do You Let Me Stay Here": mp3
***
Click below for more Tour Dates.