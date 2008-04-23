MARRY ME, ZOOEY*

She & Him (Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward, for you stragglers late to the party) melted a million indie hearts (or at least mine) last night on Conan O'Brien when Yo La Tengo backed them on "Why Do You Let Me Stay Here." Can YLT be everybody's house band? Hear She & Him do the live thing by their adorable lonesomes on the bootlegs linked below, and enjoy my favorite tune from the totally great Volume One.

She & Him - "This Is Not A Test": mp3

Previously: Bootleg: She & Him at KEXP | Bootleg: She & Him at KCRW

*Dear Girlfriend I Love: Just kidding!