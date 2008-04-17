New Music: Al Green - "Take Your Time" (ft. Corinne Bailey Rae)

Take the time to thoroughly enjoy the triumphant return of the Reverend Al Green, whose ?uestlove-produced album Lay It Down may actually reach the unbelievable highs of his '70s canon. The man hasn't lost a step in the last 30 years, and he's only aided on "Take Your Time" by the sweet, subtle style of British songbird Corinne Bailey Rae, who sings it at Al's speed instead of trying to give him an update. (Via Pitchfork)

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