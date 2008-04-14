New Music: Weezer - "Pork and Beans"

"I ain't got a thing to prove to you," Rivers Cuomo sings in this 30-second clip of the new Weezer single. Dude has a lot to prove after pooping out three stinkers in a row but luckily "Pork and Beans" sounds like vintage =w=, all chugging guitars and Rivers singing his little heart out. Should we get our hopes up? Nah. Update, 4/16: The whole song is on Weezer.com, it has Rivers making fun of Timbaland and -- gulp -- it sounds awesome.

Weezer - "Pork and Beans": stream

(The Red Album is out 6/17 on Interscope)

Previously: The Last Great Weezer Rarity

***

Looking for new music? Click below for more recent and upcoming 2008 releases, or visit our MP3-filled Album Release Calendar.