Prince to Headline Coachella on Saturday, Kevin Bronson Totally Vindicated
Turns out the Los Angeles Times' Kevin Bronson's anonymous source was right a few weeks back: the artist currently known as Prince has just been announced as the Coachella music festival's Saturday headliner, making it the only one of the festival's three days actually worth going to. Some of the day's worthwhile acts:
Prince
Portishead
Kraftwerk
Death Cab for Cutie
Rilo Kiley
M.I.A.
Hot Chip
Animal Collective
Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks
Islands
Calvin Harris
Man Man
St. Vincent
Akron/Family
The Bird and the Bee
Yelle
Uffie
Man. I think I just talked myself into buying a ticket. Coachella is April 25-27. Of course, that Saturday might be Jon Brion's final performance at Largo before the venue moves and being a part of JB history could take precedence. What would you guys do?
Prince - "When Doves Cry": mp3
Photo by imitated360