Prince to Headline Coachella on Saturday, Kevin Bronson Totally Vindicated

Turns out the Los Angeles Times' Kevin Bronson's anonymous source was right a few weeks back: the artist currently known as Prince has just been announced as the Coachella music festival's Saturday headliner, making it the only one of the festival's three days actually worth going to. Some of the day's worthwhile acts:

Prince

Portishead

Kraftwerk

Death Cab for Cutie

Rilo Kiley

M.I.A.

Hot Chip

Animal Collective

Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks

Islands

Calvin Harris

Man Man

St. Vincent

Akron/Family

The Bird and the Bee

Yelle

Uffie

Man. I think I just talked myself into buying a ticket. Coachella is April 25-27. Of course, that Saturday might be Jon Brion's final performance at Largo before the venue moves and being a part of JB history could take precedence. What would you guys do?

Prince - "When Doves Cry": mp3

Photo by imitated360