Ticket Giveaway: Nina Nastasia @ The Echo



Photo by plugimi

We've got a few pairs of tickets to give away for Jim White collaborator and perceptive songstress Nina Nastasia 's headlining gig with David Karsten Daniels and Nico Stai at the Echo this Saturday, May 3. The first three posters to leave your favorite Nastasia song and a functional e-mail address in the comments will get the tix... Go! If you can't decide, here's my favorite, an understated gem from 2006's wonderful On Leaving .