Tour Dates: The Constantines To Play the Troubadour!



The Constantines obliterate All Tomorrow's Parties 2004 / Photo by David Greenwald

One of indie rock's best bands, live or otherwise, will play my favorite venue in Los Angeles on July 3. So, so pumped. The Constantines ' 2008 album of the year contender, Kensington Heights , is out 4/29. Full dates after the jump. [Continue reading...]

Monday April 21st, 2008 Washington, DC - Rock and Roll Hotel

Tuesday April 22nd, 2008 Cleveland Heights, OH - Grog Shop

Thursday April 24th, 2008 Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle

Friday April 25th, 2008 Pontiac, MI - Pike Room @ The Crofoot

Tuesday April 29th, 2008 London, ON - Call The Office

Wednesday April 30th, 2008 Waterloo, ON - The Starlight Room

Thursday May 1st, 2008 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

Friday May 2nd, 2008 Ottawa, ON - Capital Music Hall

Saturday May 3rd, 2008 Montreal, QC - Club Lambi

Friday May 16th, 2008 Minehead @ Butlins, UK - All Tomorrow's Parties

Wednesday June 18th, 2008 Winnipeg, MB - Pyramid Cabaret

Thursday June 19th, 2008 Regina, SK - The Exchange

Friday June 20th, 2008 Saskatoon, SK - Louis' Pub

Saturday June 21st, 2008 Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

Thursday June 26th, 2008 Vancouver, BC - Richards On Richards

Friday June 27th, 2008 Victoria, BC - Sugar

Sunday June 29th, 2008 Seattle, WA - Neumo's

Monday June 30th, 2008 Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

Wednesday July 2nd, 2008 San Francisco, CA - Slim's

Thursday July 3rd, 2008 Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

Friday July 4th, 2008 San Diego, CA - Casbah

Saturday July 5th, 2008 Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar

Sunday July 6th, 2008 Salt Lake City, UT - The Urban Lounge

Tuesday July 8th, 2008 Denver, CO - Hi-Dive

Saturday September 6th, 2008 Toronto, ON - Virgin Festival

The Constantines - "Hard Feelings": mp3

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