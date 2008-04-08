Tour Dates: The Constantines To Play the Troubadour!
The Constantines obliterate All Tomorrow's Parties 2004 / Photo by David Greenwald
One of indie rock's best bands, live or otherwise, will play my favorite venue in Los Angeles on July 3. So, so pumped. The Constantines' 2008 album of the year contender, Kensington Heights, is out 4/29. Full dates after the jump. [Continue reading...]
Monday April 21st, 2008 Washington, DC - Rock and Roll Hotel
Tuesday April 22nd, 2008 Cleveland Heights, OH - Grog Shop
Thursday April 24th, 2008 Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle
Friday April 25th, 2008 Pontiac, MI - Pike Room @ The Crofoot
Tuesday April 29th, 2008 London, ON - Call The Office
Wednesday April 30th, 2008 Waterloo, ON - The Starlight Room
Thursday May 1st, 2008 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
Friday May 2nd, 2008 Ottawa, ON - Capital Music Hall
Saturday May 3rd, 2008 Montreal, QC - Club Lambi
Friday May 16th, 2008 Minehead @ Butlins, UK - All Tomorrow's Parties
Wednesday June 18th, 2008 Winnipeg, MB - Pyramid Cabaret
Thursday June 19th, 2008 Regina, SK - The Exchange
Friday June 20th, 2008 Saskatoon, SK - Louis' Pub
Saturday June 21st, 2008 Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
Thursday June 26th, 2008 Vancouver, BC - Richards On Richards
Friday June 27th, 2008 Victoria, BC - Sugar
Sunday June 29th, 2008 Seattle, WA - Neumo's
Monday June 30th, 2008 Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge
Wednesday July 2nd, 2008 San Francisco, CA - Slim's
Thursday July 3rd, 2008 Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour
Friday July 4th, 2008 San Diego, CA - Casbah
Saturday July 5th, 2008 Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar
Sunday July 6th, 2008 Salt Lake City, UT - The Urban Lounge
Tuesday July 8th, 2008 Denver, CO - Hi-Dive
Saturday September 6th, 2008 Toronto, ON - Virgin Festival
The Constantines - "Hard Feelings": mp3
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Click below for more Tour Dates or visit this month's Concert Calendar.