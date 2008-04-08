Video: Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin - "Think I Wanna Die"

If this song reminds you of Oh, Inverted World-era Shins, it should. If you're thinking it's just as good or gasp! better, hey, I'm not going to argue with you. Or with the band's fascination with short-haired girls.

In related news, You Ain't No Picasso has an excellent My First Time interview with Boris & Co. Pershing is out today.

Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin - "Think I Wanna Die": mp3

Previously:

First Look: Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin - Pershing

Interview: Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin