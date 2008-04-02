Wolf Parade - Kissing The Beehive: The Definitive Preview



Photo by David Greenwald

Update: The MP3 links are down.

Thanks to the excellent Snakes Got a Blog for rounding these live versions up. Kissing the Beehive, as previously reported, is out June 17 - we don't have a tracklist yet, but presumably a big chunk of these songs will make the final cut. Considering the half-dozen or so side-projects released in the wake of 2005's Apologies to the Queen Mary, it's nice to hear the project-project back together. And, y'know, destroying lives. Songs after the jump.

Wolf Parade - Kissing the Beehive Live Compilation



***Update, 4/28: Download the whole thing here

1. Fine Young Cannibals: mp3

2. Things I Don't Know: mp3

3. Soldiers: mp3

4. Cathedral Bells: mp3

5. Language City: mp3

6. Stevie: mp3

7. A Day in the Life: mp3

8. Billy J.: mp3

9. Gonna Love You Like I Do: mp3

10. Chinese Way: mp3

11. Beds Exploding: mp3

12. No One Saves the Day: mp3

13. Crazy Horse: mp3

Previously: Radiohead - In Rainbows: The Definitive Preview | Bootlegs Archive

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Album versions not cutting it for you? Click below for more live Bootlegs, demos and rarities.