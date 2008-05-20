Live: Destroyer @ The Troubadour, 5.19.08



Photo by David Greenwald

The Destroyer show last night was as great as expected, though I could've done with a few more songs from Rubies besides, well, "Rubies." I reviewed and photographed the show for Buzznet. L.A. video blogger Elaine Layabout was standing right next to me shooting a good chunk of it, so keep an eye on her YouTube channel for the videos to pop up. Oh, and Pitchfork was there too, so between the two of us photogs you get to see poor ol' Dan from every angle.

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