Live: Grizzly Bear @ Spaceland, 9.28.06



All photos by David Greenwald

Before they were 2 Blessed 2 Be Stressed and opening for Radiohead (and before I saw them three more times), Grizzly Bear were just another scrappy indie band playing a weeknight show at Spaceland. They were great, too, as I noted in my otherwise cynical, hipster-bashing Daily Bruin review at the time. More photos after the jump, and don't miss my superiorly lit shots from their Troubadour and Kerckhoff Grand Salon gigs.

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