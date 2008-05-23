Live: Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin @ The Echo, 5.13.08



All photos by David Greenwald

This show was magnificent. I was worried that the songs might not hold up live, that Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin's newfound studio dexterity would get lost in the live arena (not to mention the Echo's noisy acoustics). But the band dropped some straight hakuna matata shit, barreling through a mid-set run that included "Pangea" "Half Awake (Deb)" and "HEERS." Then they played an encore. The mind boggles. Indie pop show of the year? More photos and an MP3 after the jump.

Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin - "Deb": mp3

Previously: First Look: Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin - Pershing

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