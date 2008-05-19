Los Angeles Concert Calendar: May 2008



The National at the Troubadour / photo by David Greenwald

This has been sitting in draft for two weeks and I totally forgot about it. Sorry, folks -- hopefully you saw Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin last week. But you still have time to see Destroyer or Cut Copy tonight (and the National with R.E.M. and Modest Mouse at the end of the month) so it wasn't a total wash, huh? Do me a favor and dance your electro hearts out at Cut Copy, I'll be destroying with Bejar and crew at the Troubadour tonight.

Monday 5/19

Destroyer @ The Troubadour

> "Dark Leaves From a Thread": mp3

Cut Copy @ The Echoplex

> "Lights and Music": mp3

Tuesday 5/20

Clinic, Shearwater @ The Troubadour

Friday 5/23

Casiotone for the Painfully Alone, Foot Foot @ The Echo

Saturday 5/24

Margot & The Nuclear So & So's @ The Echo

Tuesday 5/27

The Police, Elvis Costello and the Imposters @ The Hollywood Bowl

Thursday 5/29

Jamie Lidell @ The El Rey

R.E.M., Modest Mouse, The National @ The Hollywood Bowl

Friday 5/30

Flight of the Conchords @ The Orpheum Theatre

The Fiery Furnaces @ Spaceland

Beirut @ The Wiltern

Saturday 5/31

The Cure @ The Hollywood Bowl

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