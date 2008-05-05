New Miles Kurosky (ex-Beulah): "An Apple for An Apple"

In celebration of Cinco de Mayo, long silent ex-Beulah frontman Miles Kurosky has graced us with his first new music since the 2003 release of Beulah's Yoko. The song is a mini-epic, offering more hooks in its segmented four minutes than most band's entire albums. All of those segments, of course, sound like Beulah; if the whole album's this good (and how could it not be, right?), pencil in a spot on your 2008 AOTY list.

Miles Kurosky - "An Apple for An Apple": stream

Previously: Cooking with Beulah

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Looking for new music? Click below for more recent and upcoming 2008 releases, or visit our MP3-filled Album Release Calendar.