New Music: Beck - "Chemtrails"

Beck's Danger Mouse-produced new single, "Chemtrails," definitely has its producer's gnarly fingerprints all of it, from the retro bass lines to the spacey drums. But song isn't exactly exciting -- with its wispy vocals, it sounds more like Caribou's "Melody Day" than anything else -- and I don't think even DM can stop the once-beloved musician's inexorable slide into post-Scientology irrelevance. Maybe dude should work with JT and Timbaland next.

Beck - "Chemtrails": stream

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