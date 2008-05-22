New Music: Camphor - "Sweetest Tooth"

It's always painful to admit when a press release is right on, but yes, Camphor does sound like Mercury Rev and Sea Change-era Beck. "Sweetest Tooth" is the kind of sad, swirling song that belongs in a Jon Brion-scored movie or on your post-break-up mixtape, a song as distant as it is direct.

Camphor - "Sweetest Tooth": mp3

(Drawn To Dust is out now on Friendly Fire)

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