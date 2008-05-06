New Music: Hercules & Love Affair - "Blind (Frankie Knuckles Remix)"

There's something too slick and robotic about Hercules & Love Affair's neo-disco for my taste; as Daft Punk has acknowledged, even electronic dance music should still drip human sweat. Leave it to legendary New York DJ Frankie Knuckles to turn "Blind" into something lush and warm, dropping the original's irritating bass octaves in favor of a more melodic bass line, soft synths and more naturalistic drum work, shifting the track from late-night workout to sunset rubdown.

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