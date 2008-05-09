New Music: The Garlands - "David"

Been a while since we heard the sweet sounds of indie pop 'round this blog, so thank Skatterbrain for pointing me in the direction of the Garlands -- a new twee duo with an EP out on Cloudberry. "David" is everything you could ask for an indie pop song on a Friday morning: A fey female vocal, a double-clap backbeat, and guitars that, y'know, jangle.

The Garlands - "David": mp3

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