New Music: The Hold Steady - "Sequestered In Memphis"
In advance of its iTunes debut tomorrow, the new Hold Steady jam is streaming on MySpace. As expected, the band sounds more like The Wild, The Innocent and the E Street Shuffle-era Springsteen than ever. When are these guys going to record a "Rosalita" cover and get it over with already?
The Hold Steady - "Sequestered in Memphis": stream
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