OMFG My Blood Valentine Tour Dates

Spotted: MBV's reunion tour hitting Los Angeles in October. And is K. wearing hearing aids?

XOXO,

Gossip Girl

(Dates after the jump - My Bloody Valentine plays the City of Angels on Oct. 1 and 2 at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium). [Continue reading...]

06-20 London, England - The Roundhouse

06-21 London, England - The Roundhouse

06-22 London, England - The Roundhouse

06-23 London, England - The Roundhouse

06-24 London, England - The Roundhouse

06-28 Manchester, England - Apollo

06-29 Manchester, England - Apollo

07-02 Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowland

07-03 Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowland

07-03-06 Roskilde, Denmark - Roskilde Festival

07-09 Paris, France - Zenith

07-17-20 Benicàssim, Spain - Festival Internacional de Benicàssim

07-25 Naeba, Japan - Fuji Rock Festival

08-08 Oslo, Norway - Øya Festival

09-05 Isle of Wight, England - Bestival

09-19-21 Monticello, NY - Kutshers Country Club (ATP New York)

09-22 New York, NY - Roseland

09-23 New York, NY - Roseland

09-25 Toronto, Ontario - Ricoh

09-27 Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

09-30 San Francisco, CA - The Concourse

10-01 Los Angeles, CA - Santa Monica Civic

10-02 Los Angeles, CA - Santa Monica Civic

***

Click below for more Tour Dates.