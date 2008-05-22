

Jon Brion's last show at the original Largo / photo by pneyu

The Coronet Theatre on La Cienega's spacey main room isn't the only thing bigger about the new Largo. Look no further than the June schedule and you'll notice a few things different about Jon Brion's revived Friday night residency: JB is going on earlier, at 8:30 and 11:15 rather than his usual 10:30 and 12:30-12:45, and there'll be no more sneaking into the late show: The second set (traditionally a mere hour) is $20! With $30 for the first set, there's no indication of whether getting in the door at 8:30 covers you for the whole evening or if it's going to cost $50 for a night with Jon, not to mention Largo's traditional dinner/drink minimum policy. Presumably the details will be cleared up soon, but here's to hoping it won't cost me $140+ for my next Largo date night. (And yes, my epic review of JB's last two Largo Mk. 1 gigs is coming. Soon.)

Edit: According to the L.A. Times, Largo's restaurant days (and with them, the minimums) are over; still, those seats ain't cheap, especially if you're going to have a few drinks.