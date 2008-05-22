The Top 50 Muxtape Bands

With Muxtape being everyone's online mixtape of choice these days, you'd think it'd be a pretty good barometer of cool. These stats are unofficial (thanks, Hipinion), but they're pretty interesting: Bob Dylan over Cut Copy? Elliott Smith beats Bon Iver? Maybe there's hope for us yet. On the other hand, MGMT is a horrible band and their sudden popularity is baffling and/or nauseating, but that might just be my lingering stomach flu. Take the jump for the full list. [Continue reading...]

1 Radiohead 887

2 MGMT 679

3 Vampire Weekend 568

4 Feist 451

5 The Beatles 437

6 Beirut 420

7 Hot Chip 419

8 Death Cab for Cutie 405

9 Spoon 398

10 M83 395

11 Animal Collective 388

12 Cat Power 381

13 Bob Dylan 377

14 Daft Punk 377

15 Portishead 375

16 Beck 368

17 M.I.A. 367

18 Crystal Castles 365

19 David Bowie 361

20 The National 356

21 Justice 349

22 Sufjan Stevens 332

23 Nine Inch Nails 331

24 Santogold 326

25 Cut Copy 321

26 LCD Soundsystem 314

27 Elliott Smith 311

28 Bon Iver 308

29 Broken Social Scene 301

30 Modest Mouse 300

31 Band of Horses 298

32 Stars 296

33 Wilco 293

34 Andrew Bird 282

35 The Kinks 276

36 The Knife 272

37 Jens Lekman 267

38 Tom Waits 267

39 Of Montreal 261

40 The Mountain Goats 260

41 The Shins 258

42 AIR 256

43 Neutral Milk Hotel 252

44 Bloc Party 246

45 Muse 246

46 Sonic Youth 242

47 The Cure 239

48 Weezer 237

49 The Magnetic Fields 236

50 Bright Eyes 234