The Top 50 Muxtape Bands
With Muxtape being everyone's online mixtape of choice these days, you'd think it'd be a pretty good barometer of cool. These stats are unofficial (thanks, Hipinion), but they're pretty interesting: Bob Dylan over Cut Copy? Elliott Smith beats Bon Iver? Maybe there's hope for us yet. On the other hand, MGMT is a horrible band and their sudden popularity is baffling and/or nauseating, but that might just be my lingering stomach flu. Take the jump for the full list. [Continue reading...]
1 Radiohead 887
2 MGMT 679
3 Vampire Weekend 568
4 Feist 451
5 The Beatles 437
6 Beirut 420
7 Hot Chip 419
8 Death Cab for Cutie 405
9 Spoon 398
10 M83 395
11 Animal Collective 388
12 Cat Power 381
13 Bob Dylan 377
14 Daft Punk 377
15 Portishead 375
16 Beck 368
17 M.I.A. 367
18 Crystal Castles 365
19 David Bowie 361
20 The National 356
21 Justice 349
22 Sufjan Stevens 332
23 Nine Inch Nails 331
24 Santogold 326
25 Cut Copy 321
26 LCD Soundsystem 314
27 Elliott Smith 311
28 Bon Iver 308
29 Broken Social Scene 301
30 Modest Mouse 300
31 Band of Horses 298
32 Stars 296
33 Wilco 293
34 Andrew Bird 282
35 The Kinks 276
36 The Knife 272
37 Jens Lekman 267
38 Tom Waits 267
39 Of Montreal 261
40 The Mountain Goats 260
41 The Shins 258
42 AIR 256
43 Neutral Milk Hotel 252
44 Bloc Party 246
45 Muse 246
46 Sonic Youth 242
47 The Cure 239
48 Weezer 237
49 The Magnetic Fields 236
50 Bright Eyes 234