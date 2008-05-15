Tour Dates: Hot Chip
Get ready for the Wiltern floor: Hot Chip is playing two shows there in September. Full dates after the jump. [Continue reading...]
9/21 Los Angeles, CA Wiltern
9/22 Los Angeles, CA Wiltern
9/23 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theater
9/25 Dallas, TX Palladium Ballroom
9/26 Austin, TX Austin City Limits
9/28 Chicago, IL Metro
9/29 Chicago, IL Metro
9/30 Toronto, ON Koolhaus
10/1 Montreal, QC Metropolis
10/3 New York, NY Terminal 5
10/4 New York, NY Terminal 5
10/5 Philadelphia, PA The Trocadero
10/7 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live
10/8 Washington, DC 9:30 Club
10/9 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse