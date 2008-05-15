Tour Dates: Hot Chip

Get ready for the Wiltern floor: Hot Chip is playing two shows there in September. Full dates after the jump. [Continue reading...]

9/21 Los Angeles, CA Wiltern

9/22 Los Angeles, CA Wiltern

9/23 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theater

9/25 Dallas, TX Palladium Ballroom

9/26 Austin, TX Austin City Limits

9/28 Chicago, IL Metro

9/29 Chicago, IL Metro

9/30 Toronto, ON Koolhaus

10/1 Montreal, QC Metropolis

10/3 New York, NY Terminal 5

10/4 New York, NY Terminal 5

10/5 Philadelphia, PA The Trocadero

10/7 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live

10/8 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

10/9 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse