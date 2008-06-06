Bootleg: Colin Meloy @ The Zoo, 8.10.05

Colin Meloy performing with the Decemberists at the 2015 Sasquatch! Festival

A solid solo set from the Decemberists' Colin Meloy from his Picaresque tour. Some rarities: An early "Valencia," and "Bandit Queen." Plus the ever-charming "Apology Song." Enjoy.

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1. Intro

2. Leslie Ann Levine

3. Eli, The Barrow Boy

4. The Apology Song

5. Shiny

6. Shankhill Butchers

7. Valencia

8. Bandit Queen

9. The Gymnast, High Above the Ground

10. Southern Girls (Cheap Trick cover)

Previously: Live: Colin Meloy at Kerckhoff Grand Salon, UCLA, 1.18.05

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