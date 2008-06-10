Live: Beck @ The Echo, 6.09.08



All photos by David Greenwald

Beck played a secret show at the Echo last night, debuting some Modern Guilt songs (verdict: so awesome) and giving his new band a test drive. As you can see, dude hasn't changed a bit since 1997 or so. Thank God. The new kids looked as excited to play through "Where It's At" and ballad-turned-rocker Sea Change tracks like "Lost Cause" as we were to hear them; I wouldn't have minded hearing some Mutations (or an encore), but at 10 feet away from Beck, "New Pollution" certainly sufficed. (Update: Kevin Bronson has the lowdown on Beck's new band here.) More photos and a setlist after the jump.

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