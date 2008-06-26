Live: Hayden @ The Troubadour, 6.20.08



All photos by David Greenwald

Canadian folkie (and Rawkblog all-time favorite) Hayden was in fine form at the Troubadour last Friday, backed by both an on-point four-piece band and what looked to be the same tapestry that appears on the cover of this year's In Field & Town. The new tunes sounded great, but the highlight of the set had to be versions of The Canon, Examined pick Skyscraper National Park's "Dynamite Walls" and "Carried Away."

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