New Music: Chad VanGaalen - "Willow Tree"

The first single from Soft Airplane is trademark Chad VanGaalen: Piercing high notes, blues-folk guitar work, lyrics about sleeping and death. But there's something more to "Willow Tree," a chamber-pop sensibility and sense of widescreen scope absent from much of his earlier material. The airplane, it seems, flies high. Update: Here's a video of VanGaalen performing "Willow Tree" at the 2007 Polaris Prize awards.

(Soft Airplane is due in September, a news story that nobody seems to have picked up on yet. So consider this sorta exclusive?)

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